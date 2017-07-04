  • The VR Wellness Portal

    Your place to discover wellness apps to relax, inspire, and improve yourself through virtual reality
Search results
Meditation Game

Meditation Game

Being

Guided meditations, ocean theme, relaxing music
FREE
FREE
Inside the Void VR

Inside the Void VR

3D Methods

Explore an alien planet and seven unique environments, unravel the story of the lost crew members
$0.99
$0.99
RELAX.ITY VR

RELAX.ITY VR

Ideative S.r.l.

Reduce stress and tension, restore body and calm mind down, voice guide and nature sounds
$2.99
Mindful Million

Mindful Million

Mindful Million

Combining ancient mindfulness techniques with cutting edge neuroscience, mindfulness guide
FREE
FREE
Zen Beach

Zen Beach

BlackFox Mobile

Meditate by the beach on a tropical island, guided meditation sessions, different meditation platforms
$1.49
$0.99
InCell VR

InCell VR

NIVAL, INC.

Action/racing VR game, strategy and science, educational 
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
VR Meditation,Yoga, ASMR

VR Meditation,Yoga, ASMR

Yue Chen

ASMR, yoga, meditation and different experiences like rollercoaster, skydiving etc.
FREE
Provata VR - Guided Meditation &amp; Mindfulness

Provata VR - Guided Meditation & Mindfulness

Provata Health

Mindfulness and guided meditation, a variety of relaxing environments, meditation biofeedback
FREE
MindfulVR

MindfulVR

MindMyths

Meditation guide, mindfulness with body scan and emotional freedom technique, beautiful locations
$1.99
Cosmic Sugar

Cosmic Sugar

Object Normal

GPU driven simulation space, relax and take the stress of the day away
FREE
LUMEN

LUMEN

LIFE VR

Relax and calm yourself in under five minutes while exploring the wonders of a bioluminescent forest
$4.49
FloatGuru VR

FloatGuru VR

FloatGuru VR

Find a perfect location, relax and clear your mind to the beautiful scenery and sounds of nature
FREE
editors award july 2017

Zen Zone

RE:NEW VIEWS

5 Meditation Tips for an Overactive…

Many gurus, spiritual teachers, and psychologists talk about how meditation is easy, relaxing, and soothing. This may be true for some people. Howev...

Read more

Physical Health Benefits of Meditat…

There are many physical health benefits to be gained from meditation, proven by research. Here are some great reasons to start, or restart your medi...

Read more
View All

RE:NEW VOICES

3-Minute Breathing Meditation

Enjoy and embrace this simple 3-minute breathing exercise around observing and being present with your breath and being mindful of watching the process paying close attention to how you breathe. You then will begin to accept that although your mind can wander, it is our familiar breath that is the vehicle that brings us back to centered mindfulness.

5-Minute Breathing Meditation

Mindfulness Awareness Research Center, UCLA takes you through a five-minute breathing exercise and isolates your attention and awareness to where we can feel the sensations of breath in certain parts of our body. The meditation has a combination of guidance but also allows silence to process the potency of the message.

Life Happens Meditation

"Life Happens" is a meditation reflecting on observing the path of breathing and being mindful of how breath enters and leaves our body. We are encouraged to focus on the breath without force, allowing the breath to anchor our mind into the center and the present creating a feeling of stillness and balance, affirming you into the now.

6-Minute Breath Awareness

The Melbourne Mindfulness Centre eases us into this meditation by taking our awareness into how our body connects to the earth; through our breath, our bodies, and down, through our feet. Awareness is drawn to all that our body is connected to and we follow our breath on the passage it takes to anchoring us into the present.

10-Minute Breathing Meditation

Peter Morgan takes us on a guided breathing meditation. We begin by taking our awareness to our minds and how our attention can wander. We are guided to a place to acknowledge and accept that wandering is something our mind does frequently, instead of trying to avoid the inevitable.

10-Minute Mindfulness of Breathing

We are trained in this meditation to notice our thoughts and bring our mind back to our breath, starting with the out breath. Padraig O’Morain guides us through the subtleties of our breathing process including the slight almost imperceptible pause we have on the in and out breath.

RE:NEW EVENTS

Bhakti West, CA

September 07-11, 2017 – Enjoy yoga and music experience of a lifetime. Noted for its premier yoga, sacred music, and personal growth festiv...

Myschievia, TX

October 05-09, 2017 – Be one of us! Release your creativity and artistic self-expression. Participate in this rare opportunity to create, contri...

Summit Series, CA

November 03-06, 2017 – Meet the experts. Connect, experience, educate, and inspire today's brightest leaders. Summit 2017 is bringing together l...

SOCAP17, CA

October 10-13, 2017 – Don’t miss the opportunity. Convene with thousands of impact investors, world-class entrepreneurs, and innovative cr...

Zen Awakening, FL

November 17-19, 2017 – Awaken your spirit. Be transformed through art, music, dance, yoga, meditation, and a deep connection with nature. Free y...

One Love Experience, CA

October 20-22, 2017 – Celebrate life through music and art. Experience a world of oneness, abundance, and joy. Be moved by the best global music...

Great North Festival, ME

September 08-10, 2017 – Feel the beat and rhythm! Join the largest annual music festivals, featuring top performers and artists from around the ...

Faerieworlds, OR

August 25-27, 2017 – Experience the mythical and magical event! Faerieworlds feature musicians, artists, authors, and entertainers from all over...

Big Dub Festival, PA

July 26-30, 2017 – Book your ticket now! Enjoy free camping, multiple stages of music, art installations, decorations, daily yoga & meditati...

Motion Notion Festival, BC

August 24-28, 2017 – Feel the motion! This has always been a thing of discovery and amazement for everyone. An exploration of music, art, nature...

Atmosphere Gathering, BC

August 18-20, 2017 – Spice up yourself! We take three stages of musical mastery, mind tingling workshops and place it upon a beautiful landscape...

Elements Gathering, CA

July 13-19, 2017 – Co-create a magical experience! Embrace your instincts, follow your true nature, and break free. Have fun! Put a smile and le...

Bass Coast Music & Arts Festival, BC

July 07-10, 2017 – Jive and groove to the tune! The festival prides itself in being an inclusive gathering that brings together people from dive...

Rainbow Gathering, OR

July 01-07, 2017 – Join the unified tribe of people that are dedicated to healing themselves, their tribe and the earth. This is the perfect tim...

Inlakesh Festival, OR

June 24-26, 2017 – Experience the sacred ceremony, music, art, and dance gathering. Three-day conscious workshops and ceremonies, which will ren...

Fairy & Human Relations Congress, WA

June 23-25, 2017 – Create and experience the magic. This is a unique annual gathering that brings together people on the pathways of Perelandra...

Project Earth, MN

June 16-18, 2017 – Don’t miss this unique festival. Jam packed with different interactive activities for the entire family. Discover more ...

Solstice Gathering, ON

June 19-25, 2017 – Save the date! It is a weeklong intentional gathering in the southern forest of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Drawn by the summer...

Leaf Festival, NC

October 19-22, 2017 – Be ignited and inspired! Experience the power of music, art, and culture in one event. It features the different performan...

Phases of the Moon Music & Art Festival

September 11-14, 2017 – We’re invite you to celebrate with us! This is an exciting camping event in South Central, Illinois, USA. It will ...

Rootwire Transformational Arts Festival

July 20-23, 2017 – Feed your hunger for transformational art! The transformational experience is designed to celebrate and inspire love, beauty...

What The Festival, OR

June 16-19, 2017 – Come and play with us! A festive weekend of interactive art, electronic and live music, speaker series, movement classes, and...

Evolve Festival, NB

July 13-16, 2017 – Join the evolution of music and awareness! Dubbed as “Canada’s greenest festival”! It’s a fun outdoor...

Electric Forest, MI

June 22-25, 2017 – Experience the thrill! Expect a thrilling revelation of the lineups for 2017 Curated Events! The excitement from the artists ...

Photosynthesis Festival, WA

July 04, 2017 – Feel the vibe! The Photosynthesis Festival is proud to bring you another great weekend of non-stop inspiration. Join the people ...

Oregon Country Fair, OR

July 07-09, 2017 – Enjoy the magical experience at its finest! The Oregon Country Fair is an annual three-day festival offering the finest ...

Shambhala Music Festival, BC

August 11-14, 2017 – Don’t miss this event! Join the celebration of music, art and life, steeped in one of the most beautiful festival ven...

Freezer Burn

January 12-15, 2018 – Join the upcoming festivities! Celebrate in a unique and educational way. Express yourself through thematic art, music, an...

