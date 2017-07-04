3-Minute Breathing Meditation Enjoy and embrace this simple 3-minute breathing exercise around observing and being present with your breath and being mindful of watching the process paying close attention to how you breathe. You then will begin to accept that although your mind can wander, it is our familiar breath that is the vehicle that brings us back to centered mindfulness.

5-Minute Breathing Meditation Mindfulness Awareness Research Center, UCLA takes you through a five-minute breathing exercise and isolates your attention and awareness to where we can feel the sensations of breath in certain parts of our body. The meditation has a combination of guidance but also allows silence to process the potency of the message.

Life Happens Meditation "Life Happens" is a meditation reflecting on observing the path of breathing and being mindful of how breath enters and leaves our body. We are encouraged to focus on the breath without force, allowing the breath to anchor our mind into the center and the present creating a feeling of stillness and balance, affirming you into the now.

6-Minute Breath Awareness The Melbourne Mindfulness Centre eases us into this meditation by taking our awareness into how our body connects to the earth; through our breath, our bodies, and down, through our feet. Awareness is drawn to all that our body is connected to and we follow our breath on the passage it takes to anchoring us into the present.

10-Minute Breathing Meditation Peter Morgan takes us on a guided breathing meditation. We begin by taking our awareness to our minds and how our attention can wander. We are guided to a place to acknowledge and accept that wandering is something our mind does frequently, instead of trying to avoid the inevitable.